Lasagna Gardening - No-Dig Layering for Success!

May 19, 2012 from 10:00am - 11:30am

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a public workshop: LASAGNA GARDENING - NO-DIG LAYERING for SUCCESS! During the workshop you will learn about the purpose of, materials used, methods used, and planting tips for lasagna gardening. The 60-minute workshop will be followed by a tour of the community garden. Note: Sturdy shoes and sun protection are recommended. No restroom facilities are available. Attendees requiring special accommodation should call 805.893.3485.