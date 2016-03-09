Calendar » Latin-Arabic Fusion - 3-Week Dance Intensive

March 9, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Intensive will meet for 2 hours every Wednesday, 6-8 pm, between March 9th - 23rd, at Gustafson Dance Studio. This class is open to everyone interested in learning technique and a fun dance combining belly dance, samba and salsa.

There will be a performance opportunity (optional) at Beth Amine's Wild Cat Extravaganza Party on March 25th for the first students who sign up.

Read more about it and register at http://www.bellydanceland.com/latin-arabic-march2016-intensive.html

We're on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1665889317018068/