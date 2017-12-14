Calendar » Latin American Film Series: Unrest, Distance, and the Future: “Ixcanul”

December 14, 2017 from 5:30 pm

Alluding to speculative futures and spaces, irrevocable pasts, gender perspectives, and living with fear as a condition of contemporary life, the films represented in this series delve into relationships between cinema and truth, individuals and their environment, and the place of stories as engaged social practice. Organized by SBMA and curated by UCSB Professor of Film and Media Studies, Cristina Venegas, this special series correlates to three of the Santa Barbara-based exhibitions that are part of the Getty-led PST: LA/LA: Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now (SBMA); Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art, 1960 – Present (MCASB); and The Schoolhouse and the Bus: Mobility, Pedagogy, and Engagement, Two Projects by Pablo Helguera and Suzanne Lacy / Pilar Riaño-Alcalá (AD&A Museum).

Ixcanul

(Volcano, Jayro Bustamante, 2015)

The brilliant debut by Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante is a mesmerizing fusion of fact and fable, a dreamlike depiction of the daily lives of Kaqchikel-speaking Mayans on a coffee plantation at the base of an active volcano. Immersing us in its characters’ customs and beliefs, Ixcanul chronicles with unblinking realism, a disappearing tradition and a disappearing people. Spanish and Kaqchikel with English subtitles (91 min.)

Mary Craig Auditorium/Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.