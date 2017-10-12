Calendar » Latin American Film Series: Unrest, Distance, and the Future: “Neighboring Sounds”

October 12, 2017 from 5:30 pm

Alluding to speculative futures and spaces, irrevocable pasts, gender perspectives, and living with fear as a condition of contemporary life, the films represented in this series delve into relationships between cinema and truth, individuals and their environment, and the place of stories as engaged social practice. Organized by SBMA and curated by UCSB Professor of Film and Media Studies, Cristina Venegas, this special series correlates to three of the Santa Barbara-based exhibitions that are part of the Getty-led PST: LA/LA: Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now (SBMA); Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art, 1960 – Present (MCASB); and The Schoolhouse and the Bus: Mobility, Pedagogy, and Engagement, Two Projects by Pablo Helguera and Suzanne Lacy / Pilar Riaño-Alcalá (AD&A Museum).

Neighboring Sounds

(Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2012)

On a quiet city block in the coastal city of Recife, ruled by an aging patriarch and his sons, a recent spate of petty crime has rattled the nerves of the well-to-do residents. When a mysterious security firm is brought in to watch over the neighborhood, it sparks the fears and anxieties of a divided society still haunted by its past. Portuguese with English subtitles (131 min.)

Mary Craig Auditorium/Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.