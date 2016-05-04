Latin Combo Dance Class
Hello SB Friends!!
Get ready for this coming WED May 4th at 6:50-7:50PM
As well as class on May 11th & 18th :)
NO experience needed!!
Two profesional International dance instructor in one class.
Como to dance, work out and have fun with us! This is Latin Combo Class with Mauricio & Deise at a very creazy dance fitness party. You will learn the basics and intermediate steps of many different styles of dance around the world.
All age, all Level, all welcome. :)
** Wear your gym clothes!! **
FREE PARKING. & FREE BOTTLE OF MINERAL WATER.
Admission
One Class $10
Two Classes $15
Three Classes $18
Easy access from the 101 (Las Positas exit).
Where? At the same place: 2285 Las Positas Dr, Santa Barbara, 93105 (Gustafson Dance Center).
This is a new Fitness dance style, created by dancers and choreographers born and I grew in Latin America.
Please RSVP. more information: Mauricio & Deise [email protected]
Cell: (+1) (516) 385-0391
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Latin Combo Dance Class
- Starts: May 4, 2016 6:50 - 7:50
- Price: $5 - $10 - $15
- Location: Gustafson Dance Center
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1568897663408293/
- Sponsors: Latin Combo Dance Class