Calendar » Latin Combo Dance Class

May 4, 2016 from 6:50 - 7:50

Hello SB Friends!!



Get ready for this coming WED May 4th at 6:50-7:50PM

As well as class on May 11th & 18th :)



NO experience needed!!



Two profesional International dance instructor in one class.

Como to dance, work out and have fun with us! This is Latin Combo Class with Mauricio & Deise at a very creazy dance fitness party. You will learn the basics and intermediate steps of many different styles of dance around the world.

All age, all Level, all welcome. :)



** Wear your gym clothes!! **



FREE PARKING. & FREE BOTTLE OF MINERAL WATER.



Admission

One Class $10

Two Classes $15

Three Classes $18



Easy access from the 101 (Las Positas exit).

Where? At the same place: 2285 Las Positas Dr, Santa Barbara, 93105 (Gustafson Dance Center).



This is a new Fitness dance style, created by dancers and choreographers born and I grew in Latin America.



Please RSVP. more information: Mauricio & Deise [email protected]

Cell: (+1) (516) 385-0391