Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Latin Combo Dance Class

May 4, 2016 from 6:50 - 7:50

Hello SB Friends!!

Get ready for this coming WED May 4th at 6:50-7:50PM
As well as class on May 11th & 18th :)

NO experience needed!!

Two profesional International dance instructor in one class.
Como to dance, work out and have fun with us! This is Latin Combo Class with Mauricio & Deise at a very creazy dance fitness party. You will learn the basics and intermediate steps of many different styles of dance around the world.
All age, all Level, all welcome. :)

** Wear your gym clothes!! **

FREE PARKING. & FREE BOTTLE OF MINERAL WATER.

Admission
One Class $10
Two Classes $15
Three Classes $18

Easy access from the 101 (Las Positas exit).
Where? At the same place: 2285 Las Positas Dr, Santa Barbara, 93105 (Gustafson Dance Center).

This is a new Fitness dance style, created by dancers and choreographers born and I grew in Latin America.

Please RSVP. more information: Mauricio & Deise [email protected]
Cell: (+1) (516) 385-0391

 

Event Details

 
 
 