Latino: The Changing Face of America
A revolution is happening in the United States. By 2035, Latinx will represent 35% of the U.S. population. With their fast-growing numbers, Latinx are changing the political landscape of the United States, and their votes hold the key to the White House. This film documents the lives of dozens of Latinx young adults and they speak, in their own voices, about their vision of their own future in this country. (English, 2016, 60 min)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCC Theater Multicultural Center, Isla Vista, CA 93117