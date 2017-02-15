Calendar » Latino: The Changing Face of America

February 15, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A revolution is happening in the United States. By 2035, Latinx will represent 35% of the U.S. population. With their fast-growing numbers, Latinx are changing the political landscape of the United States, and their votes hold the key to the White House. This film documents the lives of dozens of Latinx young adults and they speak, in their own voices, about their vision of their own future in this country. (English, 2016, 60 min)