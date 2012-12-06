Calendar » Latkes & Laughter All-Star Chanukah Comedy Night

December 6, 2012 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

“Lighten Up” and laugh out loud at the JCC! Sassy L.A. Comedian Shawn Pelofsky will astound you with her physical comedy and high energy. Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker, and special performances by Comedy Club students. A great event for all ages! Bring your family and friends. Yummy food & drinks provided for your smiling face. PJ Childcare: $5 per child (with advance RSVP) RSVP online or (805) 957-1115 x107, [email protected]