Calendar » LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

March 8, 2018 from 8:00 pm

In the present, on the campus of a California public university, Lupe, a Latinx theatre professor, directs a production of the 1613 Spanish Golden Age comedy, La Dama Boba (The Daffy Dame), by Lope de Vega. Personalities collide onstage and off as the company grapples with the issues of race, class, and gender raised by the play. As opening night approaches, national politics start to invade the personal lives of the company, revealing the question: Can love truly have the power to overcome differences and lead to a new kind of knowledge?