Laura Day “How to Rule the World from Your Couch”

October 15, 2016 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Laura Day says that successful living is avoiding obstacles and being prepared

for opportunity. Join Laura as she teaches us to harness our intuitive abilities in this workshop based upon her latest book, How To Rule the World from Your Couch.

This pivotal book teaches you or your company how to create success in any area by using your brain in unique and compelling ways so that your innate intuition can propel you to successful solutions.

The step-by-step exercises included — many of which can (and should!) be done from the comfort of your couch — will show you how you can:

Find and secure your dream job

Maintain solid relationships, even at a distance

Lose weight by reclaiming the body you were meant to have

Know how to spot your perfect mate

Make better investments and business decisions

Negotiate differences in the workplace

Have an understanding relationship with your child

Identify which opportunities will pan out

Project a desirable image for yourself or your product

Anticipate and resolve conflict before you walk into a situation

Laura’s list of clients and students includes doctors, financial investors, scientists, engineers, and celebrities. Her work has helped demystify intuition and demonstrated its practical, verifiable uses in the fields of business, science, medicine, and personal growth.

Book signing following Workshop

What Luminaries Say About Laura

“Brilliant and practical. If you follow the suggestions in her book, it will be impossible for you to avoid unparalleled success and fulfillment.” Deepak Chopra, Author

“I believe in the gut and I believe in Laura Day.” Brad Pitt, Actor

“Laura Day writes with vision and very practical wisdom – but far more significantly to me, I have seen her live this message of love in action, day in and day out. She is the real thing.” Wayne W. Dyer, Author

“How to Rule the World from Your Couch" is perhaps the greatest book ever written. Everyone that’s ruled the world has read it and it worked. Bill Gates, George Bush, Oprah. Saddam Hussein didn’t read it and was hanged, so if you wanna rule the world and not be hanged, read this book.” Chris Rock, Comedian and Actor