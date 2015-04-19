Calendar » Laurie Berkner

April 19, 2015 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3060 or (805) 893-3535

Popular Children’s Musician, as Seen on Sprout

Laurie Berkner

Sun, April 19, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Award-winning children’s recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner plays a special solo show as part of The You & Me Tour. “The queen of children’s music” (People) performs upbeat, catchy, kind-hearted songs that speak to kids without talking down to them. She’ll be playing some of her classic songs, plus selections from her new album, Laurie Berkner Lullabies. Find out why The New York Times calls her “bigger than Justin Bieber” among the kid crowd! (Approx. 60 min.)