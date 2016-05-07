Calendar » LAWN BOWLS OPEN HOUSE

May 7, 2016 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

On Saturday, May 7, from 10am-3pm, the downtown Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is throwing open its doors for visitors to try the sport of lawn bowls. Wear your flat-soled shoes or go barefoot on the green to play this easy-to-learn game.

Take advantage of a one-time Open House Special Offer of only $50 for a membership of seven months. What a great deal! Equipment and refreshments will be available.

Lawn bowling games at the club are underway by adults of all ages year-round. Members can play four days a week including weekends and evenings. Treat yourself to some fun and new friends!

Our club will be celebrating our 80th birthday next year; but, in the words of one of our members, "We are still unknown to many!" The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is located at 1216 De La Vina at Victoria Street and is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks & Recreation. For more information, go to: www.santabarbaralbc.org or Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls