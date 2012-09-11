LCWR Assembly Eyewitnesses in Conversation
The relationship with the Vatican and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) is strained. Eyewitnesses Barbara Marx Hubbard, visionary, and keynote speaker at the Assembly and co-contributor Sr. Judy Cauley, CSJ will share their experience and insights. Intense discussion and deliberation, resulted in a response whose consequences may affect all faiths, their leaders, women, and those they serve. What can we do individually and in our communities to evolve the Church in the world?
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: September 11, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Trinity Episcopal, 1500 State St.
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes