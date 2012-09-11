Calendar » LCWR Assembly Eyewitnesses in Conversation

September 11, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The relationship with the Vatican and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) is strained. Eyewitnesses Barbara Marx Hubbard, visionary, and keynote speaker at the Assembly and co-contributor Sr. Judy Cauley, CSJ will share their experience and insights. Intense discussion and deliberation, resulted in a response whose consequences may affect all faiths, their leaders, women, and those they serve. What can we do individually and in our communities to evolve the Church in the world?