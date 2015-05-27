Lead Conference on Leadership
May 27, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
“Lead Where You Stand: Lessons for Leaders from Lincoln, Drucker and Bill Gates,” a three-day conference at Westmont College, will offer key insights into an enduring challenge: How do we develop the capacity to respond in timely, principled ways to the multifaceted challenges of effective leadership?
Ronald White, Douglas McKenna and Gayle Beebe—a Lincoln scholar, a corporate management executive, and a college president—will lead the sessions scheduled for May 27-29.
May 27-29
- Price: $100 - $549
- Location: Westmont College
- Website: http://www.westmont.edu/lead/