Calendar » Lead Conference on Leadership

May 27, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

“Lead Where You Stand: Lessons for Leaders from Lincoln, Drucker and Bill Gates,” a three-day conference at Westmont College, will offer key insights into an enduring challenge: How do we develop the capacity to respond in timely, principled ways to the multifaceted challenges of effective leadership?

Ronald White, Douglas McKenna and Gayle Beebe—a Lincoln scholar, a corporate management executive, and a college president—will lead the sessions scheduled for May 27-29.