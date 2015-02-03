Leadership and Diversity
February 3, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Come learn about the latest issues in the world of Leadership and Diversity. AWC-SB launches their new series of programs on “Giving Voice: Leadership, Education, Community” with a discussion on Leadership and diversity. The event takes place TUESDAY, February 3rd, 5:30-7:30 pm at Antioch University in downtown Santa Barbara.
Networking begins at 5:30pm and program starts at 6:00pm.
Antioch University Santa Barbara
AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20
- Location: Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA