Leadership and Diversity

February 3, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Come learn about the latest issues in the world of Leadership and Diversity. AWC-SB launches their new series of programs on “Giving Voice: Leadership, Education, Community” with a discussion on Leadership and diversity. The event takes place TUESDAY, February 3rd, 5:30-7:30 pm at Antioch University in downtown Santa Barbara.

Networking begins at 5:30pm and program starts at 6:00pm.

Antioch University Santa Barbara

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20