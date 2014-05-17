Calendar » Leadership & Change Program Info Session

May 17, 2014 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

You are invited! Come learn about Antioch’s PhD in Leadership & Change Program on Saturday, May 17th - 12:30 to 1:30pm.

Antioch University's PhD in Leadership and Change is a distinctive, non-residential doctoral program that combines faculty-mentored, individualized learning with a challenging interdisciplinary core curriculum. The hybrid program allows students to correspond online in between quarterly face-to-face residences held at Antioch University campuses around the United States and is for individuals seeking a degree that offers:

* flexibility of pace to completion

* integration of theory and practice

* learner-center focus

* distinguished faculty

* academic mentoring

Location : Antioch University Santa Barbara campus

602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara

To RSVP or for additional information, please contact Leslee Creighton at: [email protected] or call 937-769-1341.

A program designed for full-time working professionals. Learn more: www.antioch.edu/phd