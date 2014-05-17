Leadership & Change Program Info Session
You are invited! Come learn about Antioch’s PhD in Leadership & Change Program on Saturday, May 17th - 12:30 to 1:30pm.
Antioch University's PhD in Leadership and Change is a distinctive, non-residential doctoral program that combines faculty-mentored, individualized learning with a challenging interdisciplinary core curriculum. The hybrid program allows students to correspond online in between quarterly face-to-face residences held at Antioch University campuses around the United States and is for individuals seeking a degree that offers:
* flexibility of pace to completion
* integration of theory and practice
* learner-center focus
* distinguished faculty
* academic mentoring
Location : Antioch University Santa Barbara campus
602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara
To RSVP or for additional information, please contact Leslee Creighton at: [email protected] or call 937-769-1341.
A program designed for full-time working professionals. Learn more: www.antioch.edu/phd
- Website: http://www.antioch.edu/phd