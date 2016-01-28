Calendar » Leadership Essentials

January 28, 2016 from 5:30pm

By vocation, Bryan Brown is a Wall Street market strategist. By avocation, he is an eco/adventure traveler. In addition to 2015's record-setting MacKenzie River descent, Brown has completed the first solo source-to-mouth kayak descents of the primary Colorado River watershed and Alaska's fabled Yukon River. His river portfolio now includes some 7,000 miles of unsupported wilderness travel under some of the most challenging conditions possible. In other endeavors, he has hiked the 2,100-mile Appalachian Trail, completed a 3,000-mile solo transcontinental bicycle ride, climbed more than 40 14,000-foot mountains, collected rare oceanic art by dugout canoe on the Sepik River in Papua New Guinea, snorkeled with Minke and Humpback whales in Tonga, fed Komodo dragons on their home turf, shared an interesting open-ocean dive with two full-grown whale sharks and a Galapagos shark, and rounded Cape Horn by sea. He and wife Sandy have traveled on six of the seven continents, share a passion for scuba diving, and have logged dives in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Galapagos, Tonga, Cocos Island, and throughout Central America and the Caribbean. Brown is a member of the Explorers Club.

Key takeaways from Brown’s message will be:

How to plan and execute a complex strategic campaign.

The diplomacy of refusing to take "no" for an answer, and being highly selective about advice-seeking. A good network is better than a large network.

Leadership – good leaders are trailblazers on the path to success; they first learn to lead themselves effectively and then broaden their spheres of influence.

Effective self-motivation is the most infectious virus on the planet.

Agenda

The evening will begin with networking at 5:30 p.m. Brown will speak at 5:50 and the event will conclude by 7 p.m.

About Leadership Essentials

Leadership Essentials is a new professional development series hosted by the School of Management and Cal Lutheran Alumni. Featuring both guest speakers and workshops, Leadership Essentials offers practical tools and strategies you can apply immediately in the workplace and in your career.