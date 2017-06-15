Calendar » Leadership Series with Janet Garufis

June 15, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Young Leaders Society will welcome Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman & CEO Janet Garufis on June 15 to its inaugural Leadership Series discussion, designed to encourage purpose-driven leadership in the Santa Barbara community.

Garufis entered the banking industry more than 40 years ago as a teller and joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004, with a promotion to President in 2006. Her extensive history of community service includes being a trustee, board of directors member, board president and/or co-chair for many organizations and foundations.

Each Leadership Series event will be led by a different local leader and will feature his or her personal narrative of leadership and what giving back to the community means for them. For more, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org.

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: The Sandbox, 414 Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $5 for Young Leaders Society members and $15 for nonmembers. RSVP here.