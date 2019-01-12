Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 12 , 2019, 1:56 am | Rain 52º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Workshop for Youth with Disabilities in Santa Barbara

January 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leadership Workshop for Youth with Disabilities in Santa Barbara

The Independent Living Resource Center(ILRC) will be hosting a leadership workshop for youth with disabilities aged 14-24.   The workshop will cover topics such as  mentorship, leadership, advocacy, and tools for being more independent.  The workshop will be  on  Saturday, January 12th, from 4- 7at our offices in Santa Barbara  at 423 W. Victoria St. To register  please complete the form at https://ilrc-trico.org/events/registration.php

If you need assistance completing the registration form please contact Alexa Martin at [email protected]

 

Event Details

 
 
 