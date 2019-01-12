Pixel Tracker

Leadership Workshop for Youth with Disabilities in Santa Maria

January 12, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM
Leadership Workshop for Youth with Disabilities in Santa Maria


The Independent Living Resource Center(ILRC) will be hosting a leadership workshop for youth with disabilities aged 14-24.   The workshop will cover topics such as  mentorship, leadership, advocacy, and tools for being more independent.  The workshop will be  on  Saturday, January 12th, from 10am-1pm at our offices in Santa Maria at 222 West Carmen Lane #106. To register  please complete the form at https://ilrc-trico.org/events/registration.php

 

