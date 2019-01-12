Calendar » Leadership Workshop for Youth with Disabilities in Santa Maria

January 12, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM



The Independent Living Resource Center(ILRC) will be hosting a leadership workshop for youth with disabilities aged 14-24. The workshop will cover topics such as mentorship, leadership, advocacy, and tools for being more independent. The workshop will be on Saturday, January 12th, from 10am-1pm at our offices in Santa Maria at 222 West Carmen Lane #106. To register please complete the form at https://ilrc-trico.org/events/registration.php