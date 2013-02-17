Calendar » Leading by Example in Sustainability Ryan Harb

February 17, 2013 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

The award-winning University Massachusetts Amherst Permaculture Initiative is a unique and cutting edge Sustainability program that converts unproductive grass lawns on the UMass Amherst campus into ecological, socially responsible, and financially sustainable permaculture landscapes that supply healthy organic food to the UMass dining commons. A part of a larger transition into a more ecological campus culture they were recipient of the White House Champions of Change Award in 2012.