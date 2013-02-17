Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Leading by Example in Sustainability UMass Amherst Ryan Harb

February 17, 2013 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Leading by Example in Sustainability The UMass Amherst Permaculture Initiative with Ryan Harb recipient of the White House Champions of Change Award Sunday, February 17, 2013 Workshop: 2-5pm, SBCC BC Forum, $10, limited space, reservations required Evening Talk: 6:30-9pm, SBCC West Campus/Fe Bland Auditorium/BC Forum, Admission $5 Permaculture campuses are a trend...that all campuses will be doing in the future...but the time to act is now! Ryan Harb

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Sustainability & Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
  • Starts: February 17, 2013 6:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: SBCC West Campus/Fe Bland Auditorium/BC Forum 800 Block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109
  • Website: http://www.sbpermaculture.org
  • Sponsors: SBCC Center for Sustainability & Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
 
 
 