Calendar » Leads Club - Thursday Co-Ed Luncheon

July 12, 2012 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Join us for our weekly business networking luncheon where you will meet other business owners working together to build their businesses. Our speakers will be Janie Arnold or Leads Club Chapter Consultant, and Greg Honnold of Farmer's Insurance. Please contact Cheryl Ebner of Santa Barbara Virtual Assistants at 968-1282 with questions or to R.S.V.P.