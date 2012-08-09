Calendar » Leads Club - Thursday Co-Ed Luncheon

August 9, 2012 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Join us for our weekly business networking luncheon where you will meet other business owners working together to build their businesses. Our speakers will be Larry Lee of Lee & Associates Consulting and Ann Zafiratos of Prudential Realty. Please contact Cheryl Ebner of Santa Barbara Virtual Assistants at 968-1282 with questions or to R.S.V.P.