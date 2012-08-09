Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Leads Club - Thursday Co-Ed Luncheon

August 9, 2012 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Join us for our weekly business networking luncheon where you will meet other business owners working together to build their businesses. Our speakers will be Larry Lee of Lee & Associates Consulting and Ann Zafiratos of Prudential Realty. Please contact Cheryl Ebner of Santa Barbara Virtual Assistants at 968-1282 with questions or to R.S.V.P.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CherEbner
  • Starts: August 9, 2012 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
  • Price: 18.00
  • Location: Marmalade Cafe, La Cumbre Plaza
 
 
 