Calendar » Leads Club - Thursday Co-Ed Luncheon

August 23, 2012 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Join us for our weekly business networking luncheon where you will meet other business owners working together to build their businesses. Our speakers will be David Machacek, Independent Capital Management and Greg Honnold of Farmer's Insurance.. Please contact Cheryl Ebner of Santa Barbara Virtual Assistants at 968-1282 with questions or to R.S.V.P.