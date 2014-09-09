Calendar » LEADS group - dynamic women in business

September 9, 2014 from 11:45am - 1:00pm

Are you a dynamic business owner or entrepreneur? Would you like to expand your business?

Then come visit our fun leads group! We are women that focus on giving quality business leads to each other. We are looking to expand our group. There is no obligation to join. You are welcome to just come and meet us.

We meet every Tuesday at 11:45 at Casa Blanca Restaurant, 330 State Street, Santa Barbara

Lunch costs $16.00

This Tuesday, we feature our wonderful Janie Arnold with Haagen Printing and Typecraft; and our fabulous Linda Blue with Linda Blue photography.

Please RSVP to Linda Blue at 805-708-2583 or Julie Hardin at 805-791-5883 if you plan to attend. We look forward to meeting you!