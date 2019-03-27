Calendar » Leaf Learning

March 27, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

This 60-minute presentation is a guide to the health and wellbeing applications of cannabis. You will learn how and why cannabis works, the conditions and illnesses it helps remedy, along with dosing and legalities. Some of your learning take-aways will be the difference between hemp and marijuana, the endocannabinoid system, how CBD and THC differ, dosing options, and methods.