League of Women Voters-FORUM-Who are League coalition partners?

March 20, 2013 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Who they are and why we partner with them? Bring a brown bag lunch, free parking, open to public. Over the years the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara has been a part of many coalitions. Sometimes these coalitions meet regularly for many years or organize around a specific event. Speakers include: Environmental Coalition, Linda Krop; Pro-Choice Coalition, Beth Pitton-August; Coalition Against Gun Violence, Toni Wellen; Health Care for All-Santa Barbara County Chapter, Shannon Miller