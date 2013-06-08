Calendar » League of Women Voters - annual meeting

June 8, 2013 from 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Santa Barbara League of Women Voters will hold its annual meeting on June 8 at the Unitarian Society Church, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, from 9:30 am to 1:30. During the business portion of the meeting, members will elect the 2013-2014 board. Topic for discussion, which is open to the public, will be the "Next 100 Years of the League of Women Voters". Our speaker, Jennifer Waggoner, is President of the State League of Women Voters of California.