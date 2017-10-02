Calendar » League of Women Voters Education Fund: Candidate Forums, November election

October 2, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Candidate Forum for Mayor

Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo , Hardwood (Bendy) White

October 2, 7pm

Free and Open to the Public,

First United Methodist Church

305 Anapamu Street, SB

ADA Accessible and Spanish translation

Candidate Forums for City Council Districts 4 and 5 and 6

View each District's Candidate Forum at the following websites

League of Women Voters: lwvsantabarbara.org

TV Santa Barbara: tvSB.tv

Available: Oct 10-Nov 7

Co-sponsors: Faith and Society Committee of the First United Methodist Church and

TV Santa Barbara