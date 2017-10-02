League of Women Voters Education Fund: Candidate Forums, November election
Candidate Forum for Mayor
Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo , Hardwood (Bendy) White
October 2, 7pm
Free and Open to the Public,
First United Methodist Church
305 Anapamu Street, SB
ADA Accessible and Spanish translation
Candidate Forums for City Council Districts 4 and 5 and 6
View each District's Candidate Forum at the following websites
League of Women Voters: lwvsantabarbara.org
TV Santa Barbara: tvSB.tv
Available: Oct 10-Nov 7
Co-sponsors: Faith and Society Committee of the First United Methodist Church and
TV Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Price: Free
