League of Women Voters Forum: CA Initiative and Referendum Reform

January 16, 2013 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

This forum will give the League members and other interested parties an overview of what to expect from the statewide update study of the initiative and referendum processes and how to participate. Speakers will be Ted Anagnoson a teacher for 35 years at UCSB and Cal State LA; Robert M. Stern, president of the Center for Governmental Studies, known as "the godfather of modern political reform in California;" and Mary Rose, a Santa Barbara consultant and long time LWV member.