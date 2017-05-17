League of Women Voters forum; Can Every Child Learn?
CAN EVERY CHILD LEARN?
Special Programs that meet the Challenge
With Public Education under attack, it is important to learn about and support programs that make a difference.
Against a nationwide background of growing socio-economic and racial disparity, it is the grim fact that the current academic achievement gap among California’s students keeps widening.
The good news is that for the first time we have data indicating the scope of the problem for these vulnerable students and have begun to address it through special Jr. and Sr. High School programs that recognize the historic achievement gap and help provide equal opportunity for all students to succeed.
Panel
Kelli Choi, Director Academy for Success
Patricia Madrigal, Director Program for Effective Access to College (PEAC)
and students from these programs
Kate Parker, President of the Santa Barbara Board of Education
Jarrod Schwartz, Executive Director of Just Communities, Central Coast
Panel Moderator: Irene Stone, Vice President LWVSB Education Fund
Community Forums are free and open to the public. Bring a brown bag lunch.
Handicap access at the Library's Anapamu entrance.
Co-sponsors: League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara and the SB Library
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara and the SB Public Library
- Starts: May 17, 2017 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, SB Library @ 40 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara
- Website: Http://www.lwvsantabarbara.org
