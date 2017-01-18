Calendar » League of Women Voters forum: Discovering Our Modern Libraries

January 18, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The League’s January Forum will explain the many new programs of a modern library, and the people who make them happen. The Santa Barbara County Library System has a new director, Jessica Cadiente, who will be introduced at this forum. She is an experienced professional, who understands how the libraries are evolving with the times, and the new technologies. She will be joined by several members of her staff including a Children’s Librarian, who will explain some of the new children’s programs the library has developed.

The forum will be moderated by League member Janice Rorick, who is a retired Santa Barbara Senior Youth Librarian and is well acquainted with both the older programs and the new ones. LWVSB’s recent Discussion Units found so much that was new and exciting that those attending wanted to share the information with all members and the public.

Community forums are held on the third Wednesday of the month and are free and open to the public. Bring a brown bag lunch; beverages will be provided. Parking at the center is free during the event.