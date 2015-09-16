Calendar » League of Women Voters Forum: Getting There and Back! How does our Transportation System serve us?

September 16, 2015 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm



With traffic getting worse and maintenance backlogs growing across the state, what are the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County doing to meet the challenges? Can we have safe and beautiful streets for ALL users including pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, buses and what about rail? What has changed in the public funding of public roads?

City and County transportation experts are coming to our forum to show us the why and how of what engaged citizens, city/county leaders and Public Works staff are doing. There is a lot going on! This forum will delve into completed projects of the recent past and projects in progress.

Mike Becker, Senior Transportation Planner with SB County Association of Governments (SBCAG) will explain SBCAG's regional role in transportation planning and funding.

Jessica Grant, Project Planner for City of Santa Barbara, Public Works Department, Transportation Division will discuss the Eastside Neighborhood Transportation Management Plan: community outreach process, plan highlights, implementation and status of the plan’s projects, and what is next for the area.

Rob Dayton, City Principal Transportation Planner will explain improvements on Cliff Drive, CalTrans transfer of highways to city authority, community engagement, current improvements and future plans. Further, he will describe the SB Bicycle Master Plan Update.

The moderator will be Susan Horne, Health Educator, member of the SB City Transportation and Circulation Committee and member of COAST (The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation promotes convenient transportation alternatives for everyone).