League of Women Voters Forum: How Do We Support—Or Not Support—Local Government?

October 18, 2017 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

COMMUNITY FORUM BY League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

How Do We Support -- Or Not Support--Local Government?

A discussion of revenue collection in an era of government mistrust

The League believes that efficient and economical government requires adequate financing and well-defined channels for citizen oversight. At the local level we support measures to provide a flexible and equitable fiscal structure to finance the necessary services for the South Coast cities and County of Santa Barbara.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara has invited Elizabeth Ralston to address the progress of Make It Fair, a California movement seeking to reform Proposition 13. Elizabeth Ralston is the past president of the Los Angeles League of Women Voters and a consultant on state and local finance for the League of Women Voters of California.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will discuss Measure C the Santa Barbara City sales tax for infrastructure repair and essential community services.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams will discuss his efforts at the local and state levels to identify efficiencies and new revenue sources.

MAKE IT FAIR – PROP 13 REFORM

The League of Women Voters of California is a major co-sponsor of Make it Fair. which is a movement to reform Proposition 13 in order to continue to protect homeowners, while providing for large corporations to pay once again the larger share of property taxes. Make It Fair will restore over $9 billion a year for services that all Californians rely on.

LOCAL 1% sales tax increase in CITY FUNDING: MEASURE C

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is supporting Measure C on the November 7 ballot, which would raise the local sales tax in the City of Santa Barbara by one percent to 8.75%. If approved, the additional tax would used for essential services and repair critical infrastructure.

ADEQUATE COUNTY FUNDING: INNOVATIVE WAYS TO GENERATE REVENUE

The Santa Barbara County Supervisors faced a roughly $30 million shortfall in the 2017 budget. Impacting the county budget were employee pension costs, emergency services, infrastructure and future operational expenses for the new jail. These shortfalls, including uncertain federal and state funding, can mean cuts to vital health and human services and an inability to adequately meet infrastructure needs.

The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.