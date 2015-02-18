Calendar » League of Women Voters Forum on Crimes Against Women

February 18, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Louise Lowry Davis Center

1232 De la Vina, SB

Noon to 2:00 pm

Free, Brown Bag, free parking

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SANTA BARBARA

Crimes Against Women: Rape, Trafficking and Domestic Violence

According to the World Health Organization, 35 percent of women worldwide have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. An average of 30 percent of women who have been in a relationship report that they have experienced some form of partner sexual abuse. Globally, as many as 38 percent of murders are committed by an intimate partner.

The February forum will address this critical societal breakdown--Crimes Against Women. Six prominent Santa Barbara proponents for women and men's safety have agreed to join our panel. They will define the scope of their expertise and tell us what we can do as citizens to stem the tide of these abusive behaviors. The panelists are:

Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District attorney and longtime advocate for women's rights

Lisa Grassle, Clinical Director for Domestic Violence Solutions

Elsa Granados, Director of the Rape Crisis Clinic

Megan Riker-Rheinschild, Director of Victim-Witness Assistance Program for the DA’s office.

Emily Allen, managing attorney for the Homeless Education Legal Project of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and Common Ground Santa Barbara County

Elizabeth Diaz, supervising attorney of Legal Aid’s Family Violence Unit

Let me add a personal note: along with thousands of other participants, I attended the 2012 Convention on Violence Against Women at the United Nations for the League of Women Voters. What an eye- opener! What I thought I knew, I didn't; what I thought I could do was altered, and I learned that what is happening worldwide is both gratifying and horrifying. You will learn much more about this topic from our panel.