League of Women Voters Forum on Prop P

September 17, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 2 p.m.

September Community Forum

Debating The Merits Of Ballot Measure P 2014

Wednesday, September 17, Noon-2 p.m

Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina Street

The League of Women Voters will start its program year with a community forum on the most appropriate topic of the season – the election. The program will focus on Measure P, officially titled The Healthy Air and Water Initiative to Ban Fracking.

Proposition P bans much more an fracking; rather it bans "all advanced techniques” that can be described as “high intensity well stimulation.” The ban would be effective for future on-land oil and gas projects in the unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, most importantly those in the north county.

The forum will offer an opportunity to learn about this very hot topic that will be much debated between now and Nov. 4. The debate will start with a description of the current situation in the oil fields of Santa Barbara County as well as the state and county regulations that apply. Kevin Drude, who heads the county’s Energy and Minerals Division provide this. Then the pro and con advocates will present their reasons why you should vote their way followed by rebuttals and questions from the floor. Dave Davis, the executive director of the Community Environmental Council, will speak in favor of the measure and a representative of the Vote No on P campaign will speak against it.

All League meetings are free and open to the public. You are encouraged to invite your friends. Bring your brown bag lunch; cookies and beverage will be provided. Parking behind the center, off Victoria Street, is free during the meeting.