league of Women Voters Forum: Physical Health, Mental Health and Housing: A Prescription for Better

November 18, 2015 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

At the November Community Forum representatives from Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health

Services (ADMHS), Public Health, local non-profits and a research company will discuss the current situation of healthcare and what lies ahead. Panelists will also explore how the expansion of Medi-Cal has increased enrollment in health care and potentially access to healthcare, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

Alice Gleghorn, the new Director of the Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) has recently launched crisis housing and appointed a Housing Development Coordinator.

This is an exciting time for improving our system.

Attend the Forum to learn:

• How the Medi-Cal expansion has impacted enrollment

and use.

• How we are integrating health care and housing

in Santa Barbara County.

• What can we do at the local, state and federal

level to improve healthcare outcomes?

Research indicates that:

“Effectively managing a chronic health condition involves a myriad of tasks for anyone, ranging from scheduling and getting to frequent doctor appointments to regularly taking and refilling numerous medications and eating a healthy diet.

Being homeless makes these basic tasks even more overwhelming, particularly if combined

with additional chronic health and/or behavioral health conditions, which so many homeless

individuals have."

Free parking and free admission and beverages for your own brown bag lunch.