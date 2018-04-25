Calendar » League of Women Voters Forum: Understanding Reproductive Rights and Health

February 21, 2018 from 12:00 - 2:00

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will present a timely and informational forum on the League’s position regarding reproductive rights/health with an emphasis on new laws and regulations, changing societal norms, nature of public health agencies, and historical context of the continuing reproductive rights discussion.

Our speakers will be Laury Oaks, PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies at UCSB, Van Do-Reynoso, PhD, Director of Public Health for Santa Barbara County; and Jenna Tosh, PhD, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.

The League’s national position as adopted in January 1983 states: The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices.”

The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Bring a brown bag lunch

Handicapped Accessibility is available from the Public Garage accessed from Anacapa Street next to the Library. Spanish translation will be available at TVSB & LWVSB websites.