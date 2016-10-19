Calendar » League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Community Forum: What is your community doing to help provid

October 19, 2016 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Forum Contact: Emily Allen, Social Policy Co- Chair

The League of Women Voters supports policies to provide a decent home and a suitable living environment for every American family.



Frank Rodriguez from CAUSE will discuss the work of the Rental Housing Roundtable (RHR) including the RHR’s decision to focus on a specific Rental Stabilization policy known as a “just cause eviction.” Also on the panel is Diana Collins Puente, Isla Vista Tenants Union (IVTU), who will talk about how the IVTU has serve as a county hub for rental policy advocacy. Rob Pearson, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, will discuss the challenges and opportunities around developing rental housing in Santa Barbara.



While the LWVSB supports efforts to develop and preserve affordable and moderate income housing there are also specific polices related to homelessness that call for an “emphasis on affordable housing, including subsidized rentals.” With this support for affordable and moderate income housing comes the direction to consider where appropriate within the environmental constraints of water supply, air quality and transportation. At times this has the potential to create challenges. LWVSB policy calls for the coordination of social policy and natural resources.



The October Community Forum will also feature longtime League members Connie Hannah (Sustainable Communities Committee Chair) and Mickey Flacks (housing advocate). Emily Allen (League Social Policy Co-Chair) will facilitate this panel discussion of these critical policy intersections.



The Community Forum, as always, is free and open to the public. Bring your brown bag lunch; beverages will be provided. Parking behind the Center is free during the meeting