Calendar » League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Forum: How Can We Protect Voting Rights?

September 20, 2017 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

How Can We Protect Voting Rights?

Today, voting rights are under attack like never before. The gutting of the landmark Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court in the Shelby v. Holder case has opened the floodgates of voter suppression laws in state after state. The Trump administration’s new ‘Election Integrity Commission,” created to justify false claims of voter fraud in the 2016 elections is laying the groundwork for even more dangerous voter suppression across the country.

For nearly one hundred years, the women and men of the League of Women Voters have worked every day to help make democracy work for everyone. Through a variety of activities at the local, state, and national levels, the League helps make sure that all voters, including traditionally underrepresented or underserved communities, have the opportunity and the information they need to exercise their right to vote,

The League of Women Voters promotes proactive reforms that expand early voting and online voter registration, ensures existing pro-voter laws are being followed and challenges all efforts that limit the ability of voters’ to exercise this basic right. The League actively opposes voter ID laws, which unfairly impact low-income, elderly, and minority groups. The League also advocates against barriers to the voter registration process, works to prevent last-minute Election Day barriers and helps millions of voters get the information they need to vote.

Our September Forum will open with Santa Barbara’s new City Clerk, Sarah Gorman, who will report on the city’s Nov. 7 election. Speakers will then explore how we can all work together to protect voting rights. We will host a panel discussion to include:

A review of the League’s work to protect voting rights at the local, state and national levels –Helen Hutchinson, State President, League of Women Voters of California

A brief history of voting rights and voter suppression in the U.S. – Ted Anagnoson, professor emeritus of political science at Cal State LA and a Visiting Professor at UCSB

The impact of gerrymandering and other means of voter suppression on minority voters, and the results of California’s new redistricting process – Dr. Gregory K. Freeland, professor of political science at California Lutheran University

Efforts of grassroots activists to promote civic engagement, remove barriers, and provide opportunities and information to support Latino and other underrepresented voters – Marcos Vargas, Executive Director, Fund for Santa Barbara

The forum is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and TVSB. It is free and open to the public.