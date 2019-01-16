Calendar » League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara January Community Forum: Homelessness and Housing- Updatin

January 16, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Speakers will update the public on the new home for good Santa Barbara County coordinated entry system. Experts will address the coordinated entry system including Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter and Housing and discuss local data and long-term solutions.

They will also explain the 2019 Point in Time Count, which offers opportunities for people of all experience levels to volunteer in the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day Santa Barbara. This effort will take place on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 5:00 AM to 8:30 AM. Sign up at www.commongroundSBC.org.



Forum panelists will include:

Kimberlee Albers, County of Santa Barbara

Chuck Flacks, from PATH Santa Barbara

Rob Fredericks, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

Sara Grasso, Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness

Valerie Kissel, Youth and Family Services YMCA

Emily Allen, social policy co-chair and program director for LWVSB and director of the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County, Home for Good Program, will moderate

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Bring a brown bag lunch

Handicapped Accessibility is available from the Public Garage accessed from Anacapa Street next to the Library. Spanish translation will be available at TVSB & LWVSB websites.Live streaming accessible at League of Women Voters Facebook Page.