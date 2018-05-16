Calendar » League of Women Voters:Community Forum: What is the Evolving Role of Santa Barbara City College (SBC

May 16, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

In 2016 the League of Women Voters of California completed its Study of Higher Education, which dealt with widespread criticism of the failure of California’s three-tiered system (of Community Colleges, State Universities and UC campuses) to meet the demand for more students ready to join the job market with a Baccalaureate degree in hand.

The study was in line with both the League’s strong support of public education and especially of the community colleges, recognizing their five-fold mission: “To prepare students to transfer to four year colleges; to provide work place skills, career development and certification in a wide range of occupations; to offer opportunities for life-long education; to engage in programs fostering community economic development; and to provide instruction in basic academic skills to those who lack them.”

These panelists will discuss how SBCC is meeting the challenge of this complex educational mission.



Bill Marks, Chairman Education Committee, will moderate the program. The panelists are:

●Dr. Anthony Beebe, SBCC President

●Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer, SBCC Foundation

●Melissa Moreno, Interim Vice-President, School of Extended Learning

●Professor Matthew Mooney, Chair, SBCC History Department

●David Panbehchi, Student Member, SBCC Board of Trustees

The community forums are also co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems. Simultaneous Spanish translation by Transilpro. Live streaming on Facebook at www.lwvsantabarbara.org. Handicap parking at Granada garage.

FORUM IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.