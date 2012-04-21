Calendar » Learn all about maps and mapping at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

April 21, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Ron Arons, will focus, first, on websites for finding historical maps. He then will discuss the basic, intermediate and advanced features of today’s best-known mapping websites: Microsoft/Bing and Google, and share a side by side comparison of the two, so you can choose which is better for your purposes. He will then talk about other exciting online mapping tools, including Microsoft's MapCruncher facility, IBM’s Many Eyes, Muckety.com, and more. His talk will be for all levels of map users.