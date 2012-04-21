Learn all about maps and mapping at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting
Ron Arons, will focus, first, on websites for finding historical maps. He then will discuss the basic, intermediate and advanced features of today’s best-known mapping websites: Microsoft/Bing and Google, and share a side by side comparison of the two, so you can choose which is better for your purposes. He will then talk about other exciting online mapping tools, including Microsoft's MapCruncher facility, IBM’s Many Eyes, Muckety.com, and more. His talk will be for all levels of map users.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: glennav
- Starts: April 21, 2012 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street
- Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php