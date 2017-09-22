Calendar » Learn at Lunch: Courage Road: A Guide from Grief to Hope, with Mary Ransom, MFT

September 22, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Former Hospice of Santa Barbara bereavement counselor and author, Mary Ransom, will host Courage Road: A Guide from Grief to Hope.

Ransom will lead a discussion on navigating the difficult terrain of life after loss. Spend your lunch with us for this special talk on loss, grief, and hope.

Learn at Lunch is an informal series of community educational events to deepen our knowledge of issues related to our work. The series is offered on the third Friday of each month. Attendees are welcome to bring lunches. No RSVP necessary.

Date: Friday, September 22nd, 2017

Time: Noon – 1 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100



For more information about Learn at Lunch events or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.