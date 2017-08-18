Calendar » Learn at Lunch: Death and Dying in the Queer Community

August 18, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Rev. Allysa De Wolf, Senior Pastor at the First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara will discuss "Death and Dying in the Queer Community."

Learn at Lunch is an informal series of community educational events to deepen our knowledge of issues related to our work. The series is offered on the third Friday of each month. Attendees are welcome to bring lunches. No RSVP necessary.

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: Noon – 1 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100



For more information about Learn at Lunch events or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.