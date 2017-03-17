Calendar » Learn at Lunch: Death, Dying, and Spirituality from Buddha to Postmodern Santa Barbara

March 17, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Come hear one of Santa Barbara’s favorite storytellers, Steve Jacobsen, trace the dying stories of Buddha, Moses, Jesus, Mohammad and contemporary popular figures in light of the recent medical definitions of death. Steve Jacobsen is the Co-Director of La Casa de Maria, a center for spiritual renewal in Santa Barbara.

Learn at Lunch is an informal series of community educational events to deepen our knowledge of issues related to our work. The series is offered on the third Friday of each month. Attendees are welcome to bring lunches. No RSVP necessary.

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: Noon – 1 PM

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100



For more information about Learn at Lunch events or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.