Calendar » Learn at Lunch: End of Life Services for Patients with Dementia AND their Caregivers

April 21, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Come hear Luciana Mitzkun, Director of Family Services at Friendship Center, talk about caring for a loved one with dementia. Luciana recognizes that this may be one of the greatest challenges someone might face in life. It requires resilience, creativity, planning, and knowledge of the multiple facets of dementia care.

Luciana will share anecdotes and compassionate wisdom from her new book Ahead of Dementia: A Real-World, Upfront, Straightforward, Step-by-Step Guide for Family Caregivers. She will give insight into not only what caregivers need to know to identify symptoms and how to plan for future care, but how to practice self-care and taking care of yourself through this process.

Learn at Lunch is an informal series of community educational events to deepen our knowledge of issues related to our work. The series is offered on the third Friday of each month. Attendees are welcome to bring lunches. No RSVP necessary.

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: Noon – 1 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100



For more information about Learn at Lunch events or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.