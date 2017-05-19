Calendar » Learn at Lunch: Extraordinary End of Life Experiences - A Thoughtful Examination

May 19, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Come hear William Peters, M.Ed, MFT, founder of the Shared Crossing Project (SCP) speak on the beauty and awe that end of life experiences can bring. Most of those who work in end of life have heard of or have been present for extraordinary end of life experiences (ELEs). But the question arises: What aspects of those experiences were different and what are we doing in our work with our patients and with ourselves that make these experiences extraordinary? William will review the current research of ELEs and provide a coherent map identifying this remarkable phenomenon.

William seeks to raise awareness and educate people about the profound and healing experiences that are possible for the dying and their loved ones. Please bring your experiences and questions.

Learn at Lunch is an informal series of community educational events to deepen our knowledge of issues related to our work. The series is offered on the third Friday of each month. Attendees are welcome to bring lunches. No RSVP necessary.

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: Noon – 1 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100



For more information about Learn at Lunch events or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.