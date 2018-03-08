Calendar » Learn How Conversation Drives Business

March 8, 2018 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will present Deborah Naish, founder of Naish Partners, a business coaching and consulting firm, for a talk on ways to improve Conversation Intelligence to accelerate business growth.

The seminar will be 8-10 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Conversations are not just a way of sharing information, Naish said. They trigger actual changes in the brain that impact how people think and feel, and the actions they take.

Attendees will learn about the neuroscience of conversations so they can shift how they experience their work, engage with others, get business, and grow personally and professionally.

Naish will discuss Conversational Intelligence, or C-IQ, which is designed to strengthen relationships, transform teams, accelerate business growth and shape the future of organizations for mutual success.

She will share tools audience members can start using immediately at work and at home.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, make check out to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 698-1121 or email [email protected]