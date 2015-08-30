Learn the Most Important Skills for Personal or Professional Success
With Nijole Sparkis, ALSP, RScP
Sunday, August 30, 2015
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Center of the Heart
487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA
Cost: $10 in advance / $12 at the door
pre-register :
http://centeroftheheart.com/event/learn-the-most-important-skills-for-pe...
Nijole (Neola) Sparkis, ALSP, RScP, will guide you in practicing, applying, and embodying the #1 most important skills for personal or professional success - the ones that increase your Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EQ)!
Emotional Intelligence is the #1 predictor of success in life! Yet, most of us were not taught these skills by our parents or in school. It's no wonder so many of us find relationships, money, career, or health to be so frustrating!
This workshop will teach you the four principle components of Emotional Intelligence. Nijole will then lead you in group exercises to solidify the most important skills under each component, so that you begin to actually embody into your neural pathways new ways of opening up to shut-down emotions, dealing with overwhelming emotions, handling stress and relationship conflict, and creating greater connection, emotional understanding, and sustained personal transformation.
You will come out of this workshop ready to turn around those frustrating areas of your life, and finally create the successful results you've been searching for!
